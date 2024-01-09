Open this photo in gallery: People shovel their driveways during a snowstorm in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 25, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A major winter storm is hitting much of southern and central Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of significant snowfall and possibly ice pellets or freezing rain in some areas later today.

Environment Canada says the heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where between 15 and 20 centimetres are expected.

The agency says Ottawa and the surrounding area are also under a storm watch with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow predicted, possibly turning into freezing rain and ice pellets tonight.

Toronto, Hamilton and communities along Lake Ontario’s north shore could see up to 10 centimetres of snow and some rain.

Environment Canada says Owen Sound, Orillia and Kawartha Lakes could get freezing rain and up to 15 centimetres of snow.

The agency is advising drivers to prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions and to maintain a safe following distance.