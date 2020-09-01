Makeshift memorial for N.S. mass shooting victims to be removed as residents seek more privacy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Makeshift memorial for N.S. mass shooting victims to be removed as residents seek more privacy

Michael MacDonald
HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People pay their respects at a roadside memorial in Portapique, N.S., on April 26, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Four months after a gunman killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia, residents of the village where the shooting started have decided to dismantle a makeshift memorial outside a former church, partly because the roadside shrine continues to attract unwanted gawkers.

The councillor for the Portapique area, Tom Taggart, said Tuesday the memorial – festooned with flowers, cards, posters and stuffed animals – will be removed this weekend.

He said residents have grown weary of vehicles stopping at the church and then heading to nearby Portapique Beach Road, the neighbourhood where the lone shooter killed 13 people on April 18 before murdering nine others the next day in several other communities in northern and central Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has just gotten to be too much for the residents,” Taggart said in an interview, noting that a smaller memorial at the entrance to the neighbourhood was removed in May.

“They’ve been very patient and understand the need for people to grieve. But at the end of the day, it has to stop. It is still very traumatic and very raw, not only the families of the victims, but also the families that lived through the horror that night.”

Some residents have said they feel like they’re living in a fish bowl. Others have posted signs pleading for privacy.

One neighbour told Taggart that 187 vehicles had cruised past her home one evening a few months ago.

“She was working in her yard and she just went in and shut the door,” Taggart said. “The memorial has served a great purpose. But the memorial and the traffic on Portapique Beach Road go hand in hand … It really is time to put this behind us.”

Taggart said traffic through the neighbourhood was particularly heavy this past weekend.

“At least one person became very worn down and distraught – and I started receiving phone calls,” he said. “When you receive calls from people who are crying because they can’t get this behind them, it’s time for somebody to take action.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday night, during a service for one of the families, Taggart asked one relative if it was time to remove the memorial.

“The answer was, ‘It can’t come down soon enough.”’ Tiffiany Ward, the head of a volunteer group that is planning to establish a permanent memorial, said the lurid fascination of some sightseers has tried the patience of grieving residents.

“People travelling down Portapique Beach Road, that is just not necessary,” Ward said. “There is nothing there. There is no reason … other than a morbid tourist attraction.”

Consultations with the community, she said, have confirmed the memorial has become a constant reminder of unimaginable violence.

“They have to drive by it every day,” said Ward, a resident of nearby Economy, N.S., and chairwoman of the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society. “It’s a reminder that something terrible happened to them.”

On a more practical level, residents have said the many personal mementoes at the church – delivered from across Canada – should be preserved before winter sets in, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-term goal for Ward’s group is to create one or several permanent memorials, but that won’t happen without the community’s blessing.

“We hope we can create something tasteful in the future, when the families are ready,” she said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies