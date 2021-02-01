Male killed in shooting in Toronto’s North York district

Toronto police are investigating after they say a man was shot dead in his car in the city’s North York area.

They say officers were dispatched to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area Sunday night after receiving calls from people reporting what they thought sounded like “automatic gunfire.”

Police say a man was trying to drive his car into the underground garage of an apartment building when he was shot a multiple times.

They say his vehicle then rolled and hit the closed garage doors.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as 20-year-old Omar Hashi of Toronto.

Investigators say a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene and was later found fully engulfed in flames.

