Man, 20, charged with manslaughter in 2019 death of teen in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY
The Canadian Press
The RCMP in British Columbia say a 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old Langley boy in August 2019.

The Mounties say in a news release that the circumstances of Carson Crimeni’s death on Aug. 7, 2019, were “a shock to the community.”

The RCMP say investigators interviewed more than 100 witnesses and received more than 100 tips, culminating in evidence being presented to the BC Prosecution Service.

Police say the accused cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of Crimeni’s death.

The RCMP released no further details, saying a publication ban limits the amount of information that can be released.

Police say the accused is set to appear in court on Oct. 20 after being released on bail.

“It is my hope these charges bring a small measure of closure to the friends and family of Carson,” said RCMP Supt. Adrian Marsden in the release.

