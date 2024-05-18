Man, 27, dies in alleged stabbing in Montreal, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Montreal’s Southwest borough.

Officers say emergency services responded to a call at around 4:50 a.m. about a man who had allegedly been stabbed in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

Montreal police spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier says the victim sustained wounds to his upper body.

She says the man was rushed to a hospital centre, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is ongoing.

Police say the incident marks the 12th killing to occur on the Island of Montreal this year.