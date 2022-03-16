A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with two violent sexual assaults in the Toronto-area.

Police say the first incident occurred in September 2013 in Mississauga, Ont., and the second in November 2014 in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Investigators say a woman was getting off a public transit bus around midnight on Sept. 27, 2013, when she was grabbed and pulled into a darkened area by a suspect wielding a weapon.

They say the suspect then sexually assaulted her.

Police say another woman was getting off a public transit bus around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2014, when she was approached by a suspect armed with a knife.

They say the suspect demanded money from her, then pulled her into a field and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect went unidentified for years despite a lengthy investigation, until new information was provided by the Centre for Forensic Sciences last fall. The centre notified investigators of a forensic link from an unrelated incident, they say.

That information eventually led to the suspect’s identity, police say.

Police say Jaehyun “David” Cho, of Toronto, was arrested last Friday and charged with multiple offences, including two counts each of kidnapping and sexual assault with a weapon.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.