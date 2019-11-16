 Skip to main content

Canada

Man, 42, dies in Toronto shooting

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’re investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police say officers in the area responded after hearing gunshots at around 1:45 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious wounds.

Investigators say Craig Campbell, 42, of Toronto, was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

They say the homicide team is investigating the incident.

Police are looking for a maroon SUV that was seen fleeing the area.

Detectives asking anyone with information to contact police.

