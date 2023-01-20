A man on trial for the kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York who were smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 testified today he was never inside their house and, in fact, never met them.

James and Sandra Helm of Moira, New York being held captive in Quebec in 2020, in this court handout image received Jan. 17.HO/The Canadian Press

Gary Arnold took the stand for a second day and told the jury he did not know kidnapping victims Sandra and James Helm or any members of their family and has never been to Magog, Que. where the couple were held until being freed by police.

Arnold, 54, faces seven charges including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy stemming from the Sept. 27 abduction of the couple in their 70s, allegedly over a drug debt incurred by their grandson, Mackenzie Helm.

The Crown alleges the couple were taken as leverage to recoup missing drugs or $3.5 million cash.

A Quebec provincial police tactical unit freed the couple on Sept. 29 from a cottage in Magog, southeast of Montreal, while a second tactical unit intercepted Arnold in a farmer’s field in southwestern Quebec and seized a phone.

Arnold, who was arrested two days later on Oct. 1, 2020, has told jurors a criminal group threatened his family and forced him into doing various tasks.