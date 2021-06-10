Man accused in London, Ont., anti-Muslim attack to return to court June 14

The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has had his case adjourned to next week.
Nathaniel Veltman made a brief virtual appearance in court Thursday to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Veltman says he is still in the process of retaining a lawyer.
Relatives have identified the dead as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal. The couple’s son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.
Police allege the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.
Veltman is set to return to court on June 14.
