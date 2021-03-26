Man accused in attack on Montreal police officer appears in court on several charges

A man accused of the attempted murder of a Montreal police officer in January appeared before a judge today.

Ali Ngarukiye, 21, remains detained following his appearance on seven counts including attempted murder, aggravated assault against a police officer, disarming a police officer and discharging a firearm.

The suspect was arrested in Toronto on Thursday in connection with a Jan. 28 attack on Const. Sanjay Vig.

The alleged assault occurred during a traffic stop that initially resulted in an innocent man being arrested and detained for six days.

Mamadi III Fara Camara was ultimately released and absolved of involvement in the attack.

Ngarukiye was represented in court by a legal aid lawyer, and a clerk says the case is due back before a judge on April 1.

