Man accused in Fredericton shooting makes court appearance

Man accused in Fredericton shooting makes court appearance

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August was back in a Fredericton courtroom Friday.

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Friday’s appearance was to deal with pre-trial issues, but there is a ban on the publication of the details of what happened and what was said.

Raymond arrived at the courthouse wearing the same orange, jail-issued clothing he has worn at each court appearance.

He is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench, starting Sept. 30.

