The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is testifying in his trial today, telling court he had a “fundamentalist” Christian upbringing that involved homeschooling and corporal punishment.

Nathaniel Veltman’s defence lawyer called his client to the stand this morning in the Windsor, Ont., courtroom where the trial is taking place.

A visibly nervous Veltman began his testimony by telling court that he and his five siblings were raised by a mother who was a “religious fanatic” and that he wasn’t allowed to socialize with children who weren’t raised the same way.

Veltman says his mother didn’t know he had “mental issues or autism,” and that he was spanked as a child.

The London attack at the centre of one of Canada’s most closely watched trials

Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors have seen video of Veltman telling a detective he had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs and that his attack was politically motivated.

The case is the first where Canada’s terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.