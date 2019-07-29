 Skip to main content

Man accused of killing four people in Fredericton changes lawyer again

Man accused of killing four people in Fredericton changes lawyer again

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on July 26, 2019.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August has fired his lawyer and rehired a lawyer he originally dismissed last year.

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The case was back in court Monday to deal with pre-trial issues, but there is a ban on the publication of the details of what happened and what was said.

It can be reported that Raymond has fired Alison Menard and rehired Nathan Gorham as his defence lawyer.

Raymond arrived at the courthouse wearing the same orange, jail-issued clothing he has worn at each court appearance.

He is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench, starting Sept. 30.

