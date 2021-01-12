Man accused of killing his two sons makes brief court appearance in Quebec City

A man accused of killing his two children last fall made a brief court appearance today in Quebec City.

Michael Chicoine is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Chicoine is accused of killing his sons Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, during the night of Oct. 10 to Oct. 11 at a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City.

The 30-year-old turned himself in to Quebec City police the same night.

He appeared via video from the Quebec City detention centre as Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said he has provided the bulk of the evidence to defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon.

Jacques says there is still some evidence that needs to be divulged, and he expects that to be done when the case returns to court on March 30.

