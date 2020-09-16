 Skip to main content
Man accused of killing wife in 2006 extradited to Canada after being found in Mexico

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police in Brampton, Ont., say a man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in 2006 is now in custody in Canada after being found in Mexico.

Peel Regional Police say Malena Morales, a 31-year-old mother of two, was found dead in a family apartment 14 years ago in July.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for her husband Henry Morales, who police believed had fled to Mexico.

Investigators say the man was located 10 months ago through assistance from Mexican authorities.

Officials say he was escorted to Canada by investigators after a lengthy extradition process.

Morales, now 44-years-old, has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

