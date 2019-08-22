 Skip to main content

Canada Man accused of quadruple homicide in Markham, Ont., expected in court

NEWMARKET, Ont.
The Canadian Press

A man accused of a quadruple homicide north of Toronto is expected in court today.

Menhaz Zaman, 23, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found four people dead in a home late last month.

The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman’s grandmother, parents and sister.

At Zaman’s last court hearing two weeks ago, his request to change lawyers was granted.

A funeral for the victims was held earlier this month.

