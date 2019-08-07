 Skip to main content

Canada Man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank expected to plead guilty to mischief

Man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank expected to plead guilty to mischief

Toronto

The Canadian Press

Toronto
The Canadian Press
David Weaver, 37, is seen in this undated police handout photo. Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested and charged in October of last year, four days after the alleged incident.

Toronto Police Service/THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A British Columbia man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is expected to plead guilty to mischief in that incident next month.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested and charged in October of last year, four days after the alleged incident.

Police allege he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto on Oct. 12, bought a ticket, then stripped naked and jumped into the facility’s shark tank.

Videos taken by patrons, which surfaced on social media and attracted international attention, show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

Police also allege that earlier that same night, Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times, a show where actors playing knights joust and compete in a mock tournament. A window was also allegedly broken.

Weaver was charged with assault and mischief in that earlier incident, which is now being dealt with separately by the court, and will face trial in late October.

