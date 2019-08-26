 Skip to main content

Canada Man accused of threatening couple with machete charged in Guelph, Ont.

GUELPH, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Guelph police say they have charged a local man accused of threatening another man with a machete.

Police say they were called to a home in the city’s downtown core last night.

They allege the victim and his girlfriend were walking home when the suspect, described as a 35-year-old man, blocked their doorway.

Police allege the suspect pulled a large machete out of his backpack and pointed it at the victim in a threatening manner after the pair asked him to move.

Officers say the suspect was arrested nearby and charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon.

The 35-year-old man will appear in court later today.

