Man accused of threatening N.L. politicians has two charges dropped, pleads guilty to two others

CORNER BROOK, N.L.
The Canadian Press
A Newfoundland and Labrador prosecutor has conditionally withdrawn two charges against a man who had been accused of threatening provincial politicians.

George Brake, 67, appeared in a Corner Brook, N.L., court today on four charges including uttering threats and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Crown prosecutor Trina Simms says her office withdrew those two charges after concluding there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Brake changed his plea to guilty on charges of dangerous driving and evading police.

Simms said Brake is still contesting two firearms charges and will be back in court on May 14 in relation to those.

Brake was arrested on Jan. 28 outside the law office of a candidate in the provincial election, and RCMP said at the time he was threatening to stop the vote and kill politicians.

