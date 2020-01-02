 Skip to main content

Canada

Man allegedly shot by police in St. Catharines, Ont., has died: SIU

ST. CATHARINES, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog says a man who was allegedly shot by police officers in southwestern Ontario has died from his injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says Fred Penner, 56, died in hospital on Wednesday after the shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., the day before.

The agency says Niagara Regional police officers responded to a home around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a call about a man with a knife.

The SIU says there was an interaction between the officers and the man.

It says the officers then shot the man multiple times.

The arm’s-length agency is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

