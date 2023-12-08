Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police Thursday night in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building.

The Special Investigations Unit says York Regional Police officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance about 10:30 p.m. when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell.

A news release says after an interaction with police, the man was shot and then pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU, which is an agency that invokes its mandate any time a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, says eight investigators will be looking into the shooting.

A subject official and two witnesses have been designated in their investigation.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday.