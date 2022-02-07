Transport trucks, pick-ups and tractors, block traffic in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Feb. 4.SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

Police in Winnipeg have identified a 42-year-old man from Headingly as the person they arrested Friday after a driver allegedly drove into a group of so called “freedom convoy” protesters.

Three men were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth man was taken to hospital and released.

Investigators say they believe the accused was not participating in the protest, and that it doesn’t appear the underlying causes of the demonstration motivated his actions.

David Alexander Zegarac faces charges that include assault with a weapon and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Members of the Ottawa Fire Services remove propane tanks used by trucker convoy protestors camped out at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 1 of 15

A trucker convoy protestor video tapes members of the Ottawa Police Service during a police seizure of fuel supplies used by protestors camped out at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 2 of 15

Members of the Ottawa Police Service escort police cars out of the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 3 of 15

A trucker convoy protestor is seen during a police seizure of fuel supplies at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 4 of 15

Members of the Ottawa Fire Services remove propane tanks used by trucker convoy protestors camped out at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 5 of 15

Police watch over a shack that was being used as a soup kitchen as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 6 of 15

People help load a shack that was being used as a soup kitchen after agreeing to its removal in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 7 of 15

A shack that was being used as a soup kitchen is hauled away as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 8 of 15

Smoke rises from the wood stoves of three saunas that were donated for protesters as they gather at RCGT Baseball Park’s parking lot in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 9 of 15

Trucks sit in a staging area east of downtown after police raided the truckers' stockpile of fuel, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 10 of 15

A woodpile for firewood is seen as protesters gather at RCGT Baseball Park’s parking lot in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 15

A man sits on top of a camper in front of Parliament Hill as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 12 of 15

Police officers walk past parked tractors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 13 of 15

Police officers walk through protest crowd in front of the Parliament Hill in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 14 of 15

People carry Canadian flags as they walk past a painting depicting a healthcare professional wearing a mask, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 15 of 15

