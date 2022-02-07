Police in Winnipeg have identified a 42-year-old man from Headingly as the person they arrested Friday after a driver allegedly drove into a group of so called “freedom convoy” protesters.
Three men were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth man was taken to hospital and released.
Investigators say they believe the accused was not participating in the protest, and that it doesn’t appear the underlying causes of the demonstration motivated his actions.
David Alexander Zegarac faces charges that include assault with a weapon and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
