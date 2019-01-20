Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Brampton, Ont.

Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Brampton, Ont., and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Peel regional police say the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
They say officers were called and the suspect was arrested shortly after.
Police say a 19-year-old Brampton man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and break and enter.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
