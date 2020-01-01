Man arrested after woman stabbed on New Year’s Day in Brampton, Ont.

Police west of Toronto say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was stabbed early morning on New Year’s Day.

Peel Regional Police say they have a 47-year-old man in custody in relation to the incident.

They say the stabbing took place at around 5 a.m. in Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say emergency responders rushed the 32-year-old woman to hospital.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.