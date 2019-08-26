Man arrested, charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta supervised drug site

Charges have been laid after a staff member at a supervised drug consumption site in southern Alberta was cut and bruised when someone fired paintballs from a moving truck.

Police say the female employee and two male clients were outside the building in Lethbridge early Saturday when a pickup truck went by and multiple projectiles were fired at them.

The two males avoided being hit but the staff member was struck in the face, arm, leg and torso.

The truck returned within a few seconds and fired more paintballs at clients, forcing them to the ground where they sought cover behind vehicles.

Numerous tips helped police track down a suspect, who was arrested on Sunday at a Lethbridge home where officers also seized a paintball gun.

Jesse John James Bulman, a 29-year-old Lethbridge resident, remains in custody on three charges of assault with a weapon, plus one count each of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and mischief to property.

