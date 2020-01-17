 Skip to main content

Canada

Man arrested in connection with death of Quebec woman to make court appearance

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Police vehicles cordon off an area outside a home in Mascouche, Que., on Jan. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a man in his 30s is expected to appear in court today in the killing of a mother of six early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified by police as Jael Cantin, 33, of Mascouche, Que., who was found in a home in the suburb about 45 kilometres north of Montreal.

The man, Cantin’s partner, hasn’t been formally identified by police but was arrested late Thursday and will appear at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police have remained tight-lipped about what might have happened in the residence on des Anglais Road at about 4 a.m.

Authorities received a 911 call and found an injured man and woman in the home as well as several young children.

The two adults were transported to hospital, where Cantin, who according to her social media profile had six young children, was pronounced dead.

The man recovered from his injuries, was interrogated by detectives and placed under arrest.

