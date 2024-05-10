Man assaulted Newfoundland officer with block of cheese, police say

A “very irate male” wielding a block of cheese assaulted a patrol officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Thursday, the police force says.

Const. James Cadigan said the situation underlines how varied and unexpected officers’ experiences on the job can be.

“It shows we can never let our guard down,” Cadigan said in an interview.

He said the officer did not require medical attention, adding that he did not know what type of cheese was used in the assault.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Thursday, when police responded to a disturbance in the central part of St. John's, N.L., according to a news release. They encountered an angry man who then assaulted an officer with “a block of cheese.”

The officers arrested the man and charged him with assault, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation, the force said. He was taken to a lockup facility in St. John’s to await a court appearance.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shares policing duties in the province with the RCMP, and operates in eastern and western Newfoundland, and in western Labrador.