According to Toronto police, a man has been charged for assault on a woman who was riding a subway train last week after pulling a knife in the alleged hate-motivated attack.Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a man has been charged in what they allege was a hate-motivated assault on a woman who was riding a subway train last week.

Police say a woman was riding a southbound subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station on March 9 when a man approached her.

They allege the suspect became agitated and took out a knife, after which the woman ran away and got off the subway train at Wilson Station.

Toronto police say investigators believe the woman was targeted because of her Muslim faith.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say he has a court hearing set for Friday.