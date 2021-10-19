 Skip to main content
Man charged following threatening email to Saskatchewan health official, premier

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Police in Regina say a man is accused of sending a threatening e-mail from a fake account to two people, one of whom a spokeswoman in the premier’s office says was Scott Moe.

The Regina Police Service says in a news release that an investigation began on Oct. 4 with an e-mail that allegedly threatened “the lives and safety of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.”

Police say the e-mail was received by several people with no apparent connection to each other and that it allegedly contained non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement.

But police say it also mentioned two Saskatchewan individuals by name.

Moe’s press secretary, Julie Leggott, said in an e-mail late Monday that Moe was the elected official but there would be no further comment because the matter was now before the courts.

Thirty-eight year-old Tobechi Okwuonu of Regina is facing two charges of uttering threats and has been released on conditions until he appears in provincial court Dec. 1.

