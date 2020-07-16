 Skip to main content
Man charged for tirade when asked to wear mask at supermarket west of Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Exteriors of the T&T Supermarket, a Chinese grocery store located on Cherry St. in Toronto's Lower Don Lands area, are photographed on Jan. 28, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly made disparaging remarks about staff at a supermarket in Mississauga, Ont., after being asked to wear a mask.

Peel Regional Police say the man became agitated and began yelling at staff after the request on July 5.

A video on social media shows a man at T&T Supermarket blaming staff for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say the man was repeatedly asked to leave, a request he eventually complied with.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah says hate-related incidents can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety and fear for both individual victims and the community as a whole.

The man faces one charge of causing a disturbance and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

