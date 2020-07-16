Man charged for tirade when asked to wear mask at supermarket west of Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Exteriors of the T&T Supermarket, a Chinese grocery store located on Cherry St. in Toronto's Lower Don Lands area, are photographed on Jan. 28, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly made disparaging remarks about staff at a supermarket in Mississauga, Ont., after being asked to wear a mask.

Peel Regional Police say the man became agitated and began yelling at staff after the request on July 5.

A video on social media shows a man at T&T Supermarket blaming staff for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was repeatedly asked to leave, a request he eventually complied with.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah says hate-related incidents can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety and fear for both individual victims and the community as a whole.

The man faces one charge of causing a disturbance and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.