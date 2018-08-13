Man charged in death of Tess Richey denied bail

A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village last year has been denied bail.
Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey.
Schlatter’s bail hearing began last month.
Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.
Her mother found Richey’s body four days later in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.
Police have said Richey died of “neck compression.”
