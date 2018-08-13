 Skip to main content

Man charged in death of Tess Richey denied bail

Toronto
The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village last year has been denied bail.

Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey.

Schlatter’s bail hearing began last month.

Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Her mother found Richey’s body four days later in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.

Police have said Richey died of “neck compression.”

