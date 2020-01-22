 Skip to main content

Canada

Man charged in death of three-month-old boy in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
A man has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after the death of a three-month-old boy.

Officers who responded to a medical call at a home in Winnipeg on Jan. 11 found the infant unconscious and in critical condition, police Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday.

The boy was suffering from internal injuries and died in hospital four days later.

Mathieu Moreau, 29, of Winnipeg was charged Tuesday.

Carver said he could not give details on what happened. He did say Moreau and the infant lived at the same home, but it was not a domestic matter.

The child abuse unit is investigating.

Speaking generally, Carver said frustrations of life and being a caregiver can sometimes lead to episodes of anger.

“Babies are delicate little things and if they are subject to angry outburst can unfortunately suffer traumatic or tragic injuries.”

The infant’s death is the fourth homicide in Winnipeg this year, following an all-time high of 44 in 2019.

The death of three-year-old Hunter Haze Straight-Smith, who was stabbed in his bed in October, shook the community. It prompted Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to call for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Brian Pallister to find a way to tackle violence in the city.

Dan Jensen, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in that case.

