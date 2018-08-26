 Skip to main content

Man charged in Fredericton shooting to appear in court on Monday

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

A man accused of murdering two Fredericton police officers and two civilians will appear in the Provincial Court of New Brunswick on Monday morning.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children, while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Robichaud, 42, had three children and had recently entered into a relationship with Wright when they were killed.

Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the continent travelled to Fredericton last Saturday to attend a regimental funeral for Burns and Costello.

