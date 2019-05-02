 Skip to main content

Canada Man charged in stabbing of Montreal priest has case put off to a later date

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Man charged in stabbing of Montreal priest has case put off to a later date

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

A man charged in the stabbing of a Catholic priest was back briefly in a Montreal courtroom today only to have his case put off to a later date.

Vlad Cristian Eremia faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the March 22 attack on Rev. Claude Grou.

Grou suffered minor injuries in a knife attack at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory during a morning mass that was being streamed on the internet. The 77-year-old rector has since returned to work.

Story continues below advertisement

Eremia, 26, remains detained and underwent an evaluation for criminal responsibility by experts at a Montreal-area psychiatric hospital, but the report has not been made public.

Prosecutor Anne-Andree Charette requested the case be put off until May 8, when administrative issues will be discussed with the judge and without the accused present. He will return to court at a later date.

Police have not suggested a motive for the attack but say there’s no evidence to suggest the suspect was linked to any group.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter