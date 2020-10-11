 Skip to main content
Man charged over alleged bomb threat at Mississauga school, Peel police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A man from Vaughan, Ont., is facing charges related to an alleged bomb threat against a Mississauga elementary school, police say.

Peel Regional Police officers attended the school Friday morning just before 9 a.m.

Administration at the school, which is not named in a Sunday police news release, reported receiving a call from an unknown man claiming there was a bomb in the building.

Students and staff were evacuated until police deemed it safe to return.

Police say Delano Gibson, 27, was charged Saturday morning with public mischief and false message, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

