A 24-year-old Toronto man is facing arson charges after police say a Windsor, Ont., house was levelled in a deliberate explosion.

Windsor police say the man was the only person injured after the house was “completely levelled” on Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of an active fire to find the house destroyed and neighbouring properties damaged.

They say the man was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after officers found him near the scene.

Police say the alleged arson did not appear to be random, but they declined to answer questions about whether the man had ties to the house.

The 24-year-old man faces charges of arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.