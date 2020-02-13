 Skip to main content

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged crowbar attack in Whitby, Ont.

WHITBY, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating an elderly man with a crowbar in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police say the two men both rented rooms in the same home.

They say the accused entered the man’s room on Saturday and allegedly attacked him with the crowbar.

Police say another resident of the home heard the commotion and “came to the rescue.”

They say a 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with weapons dangerous and threatening.

