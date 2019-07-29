 Skip to main content

Canada Man charged with first-degree murder after four found dead in Markham home

Man charged with first-degree murder after four found dead in Markham home

Molly Hayes
Markham, Ont.
A 23-year-old man has been charged in a quadruple homicide at his family’s home in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police were called to the home just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, after receiving reports that multiple people had possibly been injured there. When they arrived, a man met them at the front door and was taken into custody.

On Monday, police announced that Menhaz Zaman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The victims – and their connection to Mr. Zaman – have yet to be identified. Police have said only that they include three adult women and one adult man.

Mr. Zaman appeared in court Monday morning.

The department’s homicide unit made a public appeal for information about the deaths. Several neighbours said they heard and saw nothing to suggest a disturbance at the home before police arrived.

