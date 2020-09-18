 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Man charged with first-degree murder in Toronto mosque stabbing, police say

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People pray behind the casket of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis during his funeral in Toronto on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who was stabbed outside a west-end mosque last week.

Insp. Hank Idsinga, head of the force’s homicide unit, says a 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with the murder after he was arrested this morning.

Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 58, was seated outside the International Muslim Organization on Sept. 12 when police allege the suspect approached and fatally stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Idsinga says there is no known motive or a relationship between the victim and the accused man, Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem.

He says it is too soon to exclude Von Neutegem from the investigation into another stabbing death that occurred in the city five days earlier.

However, Idsinga says it is also too soon to refer to the arrested man as a suspect in the killing of Rampreet (Peter) Singh.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies