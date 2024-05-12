Man charged with manslaughter after another man killed in Sydney, N.S.

Open this photo in gallery: A 49-year-old man from Sydney, N.S. is facing a manslaughter charge following the death of a 51-year-old man this weekend.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

A 49-year-old man from Sydney, N.S. is facing a manslaughter charge following the death of a 51-year-old man this weekend.

The Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a report of an unconscious man near the intersection of Duke and State Street in Sydney shortly before midnight on Friday.

Police released few details about the incident, but say the 51-year-old appeared to have suffered a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, and police say their investigation is ongoing.

Police arrested a 49-year-old suspect on Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear at the Sydney Justice Centre on Monday morning.