Man charged with murders of three people found in two Calgary homes

Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three people at two different homes across the city.
Dustin Duthie, who is 25, faces three counts of second-degree murder.
Police were called early Tuesday and discovered a woman dead at a residence in the city’s southeast.
Another woman and a man were also found dead at a home in a northwest neighbourhood.
Police say it appears the deaths are connected but no motive has been confirmed.
Duthie is to appear in court Aug. 8.
