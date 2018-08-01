 Skip to main content

Man charged with murders of three people found in two Calgary homes

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three people at two different homes across the city.

Dustin Duthie, who is 25, faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Police were called early Tuesday and discovered a woman dead at a residence in the city’s southeast.

Another woman and a man were also found dead at a home in a northwest neighbourhood.

Police say it appears the deaths are connected but no motive has been confirmed.

Duthie is to appear in court Aug. 8.

