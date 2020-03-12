 Skip to main content
Man charged with second-degree murder after incident at northern Ontario trailer park

DRYDEN, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Provincial police have charged a man with second-degree murder after an incident at a northern Ontario trailer park that left one person dead and four others injured.

Police in Dryden, Ont., say they were called to the trailer park on the night of March 2 for reports of a suspicious person.

They say that while officers were on the scene, they found two people who were injured and also arrested a suspect.

Four hours later, police say they found another injured person in a residence in the trailer park and five hours after that, they found two more victims – one who was dead, another who had serious injuries.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Desautels was initially charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, break and enter and attempted murder.

He’s now facing additional charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

