New Brunswick RCMP say a 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a well-known journalist in the province.

The RCMP say Philippe Hebert, who fled from police and was arrested Dec. 29, was charged today with the murder of Rejean Hebert.

Police say Philippe Hebert has also been charged with resisting arrest, dangerous driving, flight from police and indecently interfering with human remains.

They say he will return to court at a later date and the investigation is ongoing.

Donald Noel, general manager of French-language radio station CKRO, has said 60-year-old Rejean Hebert was found dead Dec. 28 outside his home in St-Simon, N.B., on the province’s Acadian Peninsula.

Rejean Hebert was news director for CKRO and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.