Canada

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of young boys in Quebec First Nation

Wendake, Quebec
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say a man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of two young children in Wendake, Que., this weekend.

Spokesman Louis-Philippe Bibeau says the 30-year-old man appeared in court by video-conference late Sunday after being interrogated by police.

Police were called to Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City, around 2 a.m. Sunday after two bodies were found in a home.

Police said Sunday that the boys were aged two and five, and the suspect turned himself in to Quebec City police.

Bibeau says the man is expected to remain in detention at least until his next court hearing on Tuesday, when he will hear the charges against him.

Police say they cannot yet confirm any potential link between the two children and the suspect.

Huron-Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui said Sunday that the boys’ deaths have shaken the entire community.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also offered his condolences, saying the entire province was devastated by the tragedy.

