Man charged with second-degree murder in double homicide in east Vancouver

Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal double shooting in Vancouver.

Police say a 43-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night in Harrison Hot Springs, east of Vancouver.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and has made his first appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

A vehicle of interest associated with the murders was also found in the same general area where the man was arrested.

Police have identified the two victims as 72-year-old Dennis Wragg and 68-year-old Paul Tonks, both of Vancouver.

They were already dead when police arrived at an east Vancouver home early Monday and investigators say the slayings were not random.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.