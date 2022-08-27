The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Police say a man has been charged in the deaths of two women after officers responded to a call about a stabbing in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue on the city’s north side at about 3:30 p.m., and they allege a man got into an altercation with two women.

They say the women, who were 44 and 20, died from their injuries at the scene.

Police say a 46-year-old man, who also had injuries, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths and appeared in court Saturday.

They have not released the identities of the suspect or the alleged victims but say all three were known to each other.

They say no other suspect is being sought, and there’s no danger to the public.