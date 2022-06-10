The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City’s historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Richard Grenier delivered Carl Girouard’s life sentence today in Quebec City.

A day earlier, defence attorney Pierre Gagnon filed a notice of appeal, citing three errors in law committed by the trial judge.

Girouard, 26, was found guilty by a jury on May 20 on two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for the sword attacks, which began in front of Le Chateau Frontenac hotel, in the city’s historic quarter.

He murdered Francois Duchesne, 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser.

Girouard admitted to committing the acts but claimed he was not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder; the Crown argued the attacks were premeditated and Girouard knew right from wrong.

Judge Grenier had delayed sentencing while awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada, which on May 27 struck down consecutive life sentences for people found guilty of multiple murders.

