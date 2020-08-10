 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Man convicted in shooting that killed Jane Creba denied day and full parole

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police are on scene after a shootout between rival gangs, in Toronto, on Dec. 26, 2005.

Kelly Taylor

A man convicted of second-degree murder in a public shooting that killed a Toronto teen on Boxing Day nearly 15 years ago has been denied day and full parole.

Jorrell Simpson-Rowe was one of four people found guilty in Jane Creba’s death. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Creba, 15, was shopping with relatives on Toronto’s Yonge Street in a busy downtown area when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between rival gangs in December 2005.

Story continues below advertisement

In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada says Simpson-Rowe, who was 17 when he began serving his life sentence in 2009, would present an “undue risk” if released on either day or full parole.

The board says Simpson-Rowe, now 32, continues to show problematic behaviours while in prison and must do more to address his risk factors and manage his emotions, noting he is considered at a high risk of reoffending violently.

It also says he failed to present a viable plan for either type of parole.

The two-member panel called Simpson-Rowe’s case “particularly challenging and complex” given his background and ongoing mental health issues, and acknowledged concerns regarding the detrimental impact of his lengthy incarceration on his progress and rehabilitation.

But it said its “paramount consideration” is public safety.

“The board remains troubled with a number of ongoing areas of concern that indicate you have more work to do in order for you to adequately address your risk factors, be compliant with institutional rules and expectations, and consistently manage your emotions over a sustained period,” it wrote.

Simpson-Rowe has displayed problematic behaviours in prison, including “threatening and aggressive behaviour towards correctional officers, assaulting a visitor and engaging in physical altercations with other inmates,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Other incidents involved attempting to divert medication and possessing a contraband cellphone, the board said.

He has also previously engaged in self-harm and has threatened to do so again if his demands to be transferred to another institution aren’t met, it said.

“When the board reviewed the various institutional incidents, which have occurred since your last hearing, you agreed you have not made the best choices, however you continued to place blame on others and justify your behaviour,” the panel wrote.

Simpson-Rowe, who unsuccessfully appealed his convictions and sentence, initially maintained his innocence in the shooting, saying his involvement was limited to being present and having possession of the firearm after the incident, the board said.

He now says someone from the other group shot and killed Creba and that he returned fire.

In 2016 and 2017, Simpson-Rowe was denied escorted temporary absences from prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies