Canada

Man convicted of killing toddler in 1983 handed bail by B.C. judge

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Rachel Barsky, the lawyer for Phillip Tallio, speaks to reporters outside the courthouse in Vancouver on July 23, 2019.

Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

A man who has maintained his innocence since he was convicted of killing a toddler nearly 37 years ago in British Columbia has been granted bail while his appeal continues.

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack, six months after she was killed in Bella Coola in April, 1983, when Mr. Tallio was 17.

Justice Elizabeth Bennett of the B.C. Appeal Court says Mr. Tallio will be released to a halfway house operated by the John Howard Society in the Lower Mainland, and a ban prevents the name and location of the facility from being published.

Justice Bennett also ordered that he have no contact with anyone younger than 16 without the presence of an adult and that he not be in public areas frequented by minors.

Justice Tallio will also be required to abide by a curfew that will be loosened over three months.

Justice David Frankel of the B.C. Court of Appeal told a case management hearing after bail was granted that five weeks of preliminary arguments are expected to start on Jan. 20 before an appeal is scheduled to get under way on March 30.

