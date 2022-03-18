Prosecutors are seeking consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for a man who killed his ex-girlfriend and two of her teenage children.

Cory Fenn was found guilty last month of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 14-year-old son, Roy.

The mandatory minimum sentence is life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years, but if the Crown gets its way, Fenn would not be eligible to apply for parole for 72 years.

Prosecutors are seeking a period of ineligibility for 22 years in Krassimira Pejcinovski’s death, and for 25 years in Venellia’s and Roy’s, to be served consecutively rather than concurrently.

Earlier in the day, Fenn was escorted out of the courtroom after interrupting a victim impact statement.

He is watching the rest of the statements from another room by video, before making his own submissions later in the day.

